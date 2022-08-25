The Price of Care: Taken by the State
An ABC10 investigation found the California Department of Developmental Services is failing people with disabilities.
Price of Care: Season Two
For over two years, the ABC10 Originals team has been investigating California conservatorships, a broken system leading to the abuse of some of the most vulnerable Californians.
Last year, ABC10’s investigative reporter Andie Judson uncovered the systemic issues of conservatorships in California, a topic in the headlines due to Britney Spears’ legal battle to regain her freedom. However, conservatorships impact thousands of Californians daily, especially those with disabilities.
In a new investigation, Judson exposes the alarming practices of the state agency responsible for the rights and needs of all Californians with disabilities, including separating families by conserving people with disabilities and cutting all contact and communication with their loved ones. Watch this ABC10 Originals five-part investigative docuseries, the Price of Care: Taken by the State.
Garth Schutte is 40 years old and was born with a developmental disability. His family cared for him for nearly four decades, but it all changed when Garth was taken by the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) and placed under a limited conservatorship. His mother, Jill, and older brothers, Ian and Russell, are not allowed to speak to or see Garth. They don't even know where he lives.
The Schutte family shared their story with investigative reporter Andie Judson in hopes it will shine a light on a system impacting thousands of people with disabilities, which is funded by your tax dollars.
Price of Care: Season One
