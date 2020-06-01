SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Every year, Three Kings' Day, otherwise known as El Día de Los Reyes, falls on January 6.

The holiday honors the three kings, known as the Three Wise Men, who gave gifts to newborn Jesus Christ upon their visit and also remembers his baptism. It also marks the last day of Christmas and a close to holiday festivities.

To celebrate the day, La Esperanza Bakery in Sacramento bakes the holiday's traditional bread, Rosca de Reyes.

"Inside the bread, it has fruits and jelly, on top it has different kinds of candies," store manager Natali Plasencia said.

The bread served for Three Kings' Day is traditionally served 12 days after Christmas because that's when the three king's brought Jesus presents.

La Esperanza baker putting the finishing touches on rosca de reyes.

ABC10/KXTV

The signature ring shaped bread is not only sweet, but it represents a king's crown and the eternal love of Jesus. Inside the bread is a very special surprise. A small figurine representing baby Jesus is baked in the center for someone to find.

"If you find the baby Jesus, then on February 2nd you are supposed to go to the church, get it blessed then you have another party with tamales and food," Plasencia said. That party is known as Día de la Candelaria, or the Day of the Candles.

On top of the tamale party, whoever finds the baby is said to have good luck and fortune the rest of the year.

