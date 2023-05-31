Judge dismisses PG&E's manslaughter charges in Zogg Fire

The dismissal is pending a civil agreement between the district attorney and PG&E.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Shasta County Judge Judge Daniel Flynn dismissed manslaughter charges against PG&E in the Zogg Fire Wednesday.

Family members of people killed in the Zogg Fire previously pleaded with the judge to reconsider his plan to dismiss felony charges of manslaughter and reckless arson against PG&E.

“Lives cannot be lost anymore, families cannot be torn apart anymore by a company that has disregarded the safety of their customers,” said Suzie Bewley, whose eight-year-old granddaughter Feyla McLeod was killed in the fire alongside her mother Alaina.

The McLeods burned in a pickup truck trying to escape their home, which burned in the fire. The fire also killed neighbors Karin King and Ken Vossen in the small community of Igo near the city of Redding.

PG&E admits its power line sparked the Zogg Fire, but has denied committing any crime. The fire started when a badly wounded gray pine tree, which was leaning over the power line, snapped during a Sept. 2020 windstorm.

The charges in question could cause more financial liability for PG&E, but they would not send anyone to prison. The charges are against the company, not any of its officers or employees.

The outcome of the case will determine whether PG&E’s criminal rap sheet grows longer.

Three months before the Zogg Fire, PG&E Corporation pleaded guilty to 84 felony manslaughter counts in the 2018 Camp Fire, which PG&E started through criminal negligence of its safety work.

A jury also convicted PG&E of six federal felonies after the deadly 2010 San Bruno gas explosion. In a case that bore similarities to the Zogg Fire, a Nevada County jury also convicted PG&E of 739 misdemeanors after power lines started the 1994 Trauner Fire.

What's next?

It’s unclear whether a settlement deal would include a guilty plea to any crimes by PG&E. District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett declined to discuss the details of settlement talks.

Bridgett was one of six district attorneys who agreed last year to drop criminal cases, instead entering into a civil settlement with PG&E for starting the 2019 Kincade and 2021 Dixie fires.

PG&E attempted to reach a civil settlement for the Zogg Fire at the time, but Bridgett refused to drop the charges.

“In the Zogg case, PG&E’s actions caused the deaths of four people,” Bridgett said last April. “A civil settlement alone, such as was reached in the Dixie Fire case, would not be sufficient to hold PG&E accountable for their actions.”

Though Flynn granted PG&E’s motion to dismiss the charges, it does not necessarily mean the end of the case.

Prosecutors can appeal Flynn’s ruling or simply try again by refiling charges in Shasta County court, seeking to present more evidence or to argue the case in a different way.

