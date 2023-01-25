PG&E Zogg Fire Hearings: Day 4 | Live Updates

Updates on the Zogg Fire hearings on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from Shasta County Superior Court.

REDDING, Calif. — ABC10 is in court, where day 4 of PG&E’s Zogg Fire manslaughter hearing began. To catch up on day 3 of coverage, click HERE.

This blog will be updated as today's court hearing continues.

08:54 a.m. PST

The first witness today in [the] PG&E manslaughter hearing should be Jeremy Kelley, who was on the stand for the last 15 mins Tuesday afternoon.

He's a contractor who inspected trees for PG&E back in 2018 in the area where the Zogg Fire started.

He's one of several who provided sworn statements to the federal judge who used to oversee PG&E's probation before it expired last year.

08:49 a.m. PST

Good morning from criminal court in Shasta County, where Day 4 of the PG&E manslaughter hearing is about to begin.

We've been learning how PG&E handles problem trees — work PG&E has a legal duty to do for safety.

The DA alleges PG&E did more than make a mistake in that duty but rather committed criminal neglect of that duty, starting the Zogg Fire.

