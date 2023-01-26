x
FIRE - POWER - MONEY

PG&E Zogg Fire Hearings: Day 5 | Blog Updates

Updates on the Zogg Fire hearings on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from Shasta County Superior Court.

REDDING, Calif. — ABC10 is in court, where day 5 of PG&E’s Zogg Fire manslaughter hearing began. To catch up on day 4 of coverage, click HERE

This blog will be updated as today's court hearing continues.

09:07 a.m. PST

Judge Boeckman says the preliminary hearing is not the way to secure interviews with witnesses who weren't willing to talk, that the DA team needs to know what they expect to elicit from the testimony.

(The is for DA present evidence to the judge so he can decide if we go to trial.)

DA atty Ian Frazer is listing things he expects to ask about.

09:04 a.m. PST

Before Koffman comes out, PG&E's defense team raises an issue: they're challenging three of the DA's witnesses on the grounds the DA hasn't previously interviewed them.

This came up earlier and Judge Bradley Boeckman said he wanted to handle such disputes as witnesses come up.

Asked which witnesses, PG&E says:

Adam Bakker
John Daubenspeck
Charles Filmer

08:59 a.m. PST

Yesterday's session ended with Michael Koffman still on the witness stand.

He's the first PG&E employee called to testify, having overseen PG&E's tree inspection contractors on Zogg Mine Rd in the 2 years before the .

Focus is on why PG&E didn't cut down the injured tree that fell on power lines in 2020.

Credit: ABC10 / Brandon Rittiman
PG&E employee Michael Koffman prepares to take the witness stand in Shasta County Superior Court.

08:55 a.m. PST

PG&E, the nation's largest electric , is charged with the felony manslaughter of four people in the 2020 :

  • Feyla McLeod
  • Alaina Rowe McLeod
  • Karin King
  • Kenneth Vossen

The PG&E manslaughter hearing enters day 5 Thursday in Shasta County, with more testimony on the 31 alleged criminal charges.

I'm in court and will post live updates in this thread.

