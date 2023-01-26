PG&E Zogg Fire Hearings: Day 5 | Blog Updates

Updates on the Zogg Fire hearings on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from Shasta County Superior Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

REDDING, Calif. — ABC10 is in court, where day 5 of PG&E’s Zogg Fire manslaughter hearing began. To catch up on day 4 of coverage, click HERE.

This blog will be updated as today's court hearing continues.

09:07 a.m. PST

Judge Boeckman says the preliminary hearing is not the way to secure interviews with witnesses who weren't willing to talk, that the DA team needs to know what they expect to elicit from the testimony.

(The #PGEManslaughterHearing is for DA present evidence to the judge so he can decide if we go to trial.)

DA atty Ian Frazer is listing things he expects to ask about.

09:04 a.m. PST

Before Koffman comes out, PG&E's defense team raises an issue: they're challenging three of the DA's witnesses on the grounds the DA hasn't previously interviewed them.

This came up earlier and Judge Bradley Boeckman said he wanted to handle such disputes as witnesses come up.

Asked which witnesses, PG&E says:

Adam Bakker

John Daubenspeck

Charles Filmer

08:59 a.m. PST

Yesterday's #PGEManslaughterHearing session ended with Michael Koffman still on the witness stand.

He's the first PG&E employee called to testify, having overseen PG&E's tree inspection contractors on Zogg Mine Rd in the 2 years before the #ZoggFire.

Focus is on why PG&E didn't cut down the injured tree that fell on power lines in 2020.

08:55 a.m. PST

PG&E, the nation's largest electric monopoly, is charged with the felony manslaughter of four people in the 2020 Zogg Fire:

Feyla McLeod

Alaina Rowe McLeod

Karin King

Kenneth Vossen

The PG&E manslaughter hearing enters day 5 Thursday in Shasta County, with more testimony on the 31 alleged criminal charges.

I'm in court and will post live updates in this thread.

WATCH MORE FIRE - POWER - MONEY | In wildfire crisis, California's government protects PG&E