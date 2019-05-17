SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

In April, the Diocese published a list of forty-four priests and two deacons credibly accused of perpetrating sexual abuse. There were 130 survivors and victims who reported their abuse, but many have questioned whether it is complete and if there are more people who have yet to share their story.

We would like to hear from anyone who has been affected by church leaders in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento.

A map of the area the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento serves.

