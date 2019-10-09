STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton has a long history of violence.

More than 500 people have been killed in the city in the past decade, and at least a thousand more have been wounded by gunfire. It’s a cycle of violence that has broken families, left neighborhoods in fear, and forced city leaders to scramble to find solutions before the next grave is dug.

Stockton Police say the majority of the city's violent crime is gang-related, but some disagree. Recently, reporter Michael Anthony Adams took a closer look at the gang history in Stockton.

In 2018, Stockton’s homicide numbers dropped 40 percent from the previous year. It was good news for a city that has had more than its fair share of bad headlines. But, the feeling of progress being made by the community and local law enforcement was short lived.

Stockton’s murder rate spiked in 2019. As of August 27, 2019 there have been 33 murders in the city. That includes the cases covered by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Stockton Police Department and California Highway Patrol - Stockton. This has prompted Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones to launch Operation RVN, pronounced like raven, which stands for Reducing Violence in Neighborhoods.

Most recently, Stockton police and the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a joint operation to tackle violent crime in Stockton by targeting violent fugitives and gang members. The operation resulted in 101 arrests, including 42 identified gang members, for crimes such as homicide, shootings, and firearms.



ABC10 Originals team is seeking your help in understanding why there has been a longstanding history of violence in Stockton, including the rising homicide rates this year — and what steps need to be taken to better protect residents from gun violence and curb crime in the city.

We want to help tell stories about the different issues that are causing violence in the city of Stockton. Recipients can fill out this form to tell their story, which will help fuel future reporting.

If you are a current or former resident of Stockton, or someone who has been affected by the violence in Stockton, we want to hear from you. What do you think we should be focusing on when investigating the city’s rising homicide rates, gun violence, and efforts to reduce crime?

We may share your response with our staff. We respect your privacy. Your email address and phone number will not be published and by providing it, you agree to let us contact you regarding your response.

