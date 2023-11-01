ABC10 takes to the skies as 'Hurricane Hunters' perform California winter storm mission

ABC10 reporter Brandon Rittiman and photojournalist Tyler Horst had the opportunity Wednesday to accompany pilots on their flight.

Example video title will go here for this video

MATHER, Calif. — It’s not every day you get to see a WC-130J flying overhead, so you can imagine it’s even rarer to be on one as it completes a mission.

ABC10 reporter Brandon Rittiman and photojournalist Tyler Horst had the opportunity Wednesday to accompany pilots on their flight.

You’ll be able to see what they saw on their trip Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on To the Point with Alex Bell on ABC10, but here’s some of what they learned...

The mission is being conducted by the United States Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, also known as the 'Hurricane Hunters.' The four WC-130J aircraft flew into Mather from Mississippi during last week’s storms and each plane has two or three pilots.

They’ve flown into California’s storms since 2016, and in 2020 it became part of their yearly mission to collect data during the winter storms. That data is publicly available through the NWS, NOAA, or the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

California storm missions are different from hurricane missions in several ways. They must be flown at higher altitudes for California’s storms and rather than go in and out of the eyewall of a hurricane, they fly in a zig-zag pattern and drop a weather instrument to gather information on temperature, wind speed and dewpoint.