Several people hurt after accident along Hwy 20 in Sutter County

The accident happened along Highway 20 at Humphrey Road, west of Yuba City.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Several people were taken to the hospital after an accident along Highway 20, west of Yuba City.

The California Highway Patrol said several people were involved the crash. CHP said they don't know how many people were involved in the crash, but officers are still working the scene to learn more.

The accident has blocked Highway 20 in both directions at Humphrey Road and officials are asking drivers to expect delays and to use alternate routes through the area. An earlier estimate had the road reopening around 10 p.m., but officials now say there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

