Adam House announced as new Sacramento Metropolitan fire chief

SACRAMENTO, California — Adam House is the 7th chief for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

He was selected by the Board of Directors after a nationwide search. House will be the first chief to continuously be a member of Metro Fire since its inception.

House joined Metro Fire in 2000, moving up through the ranks from firefighter all the way up to assistant chief. He helped establish the Metro Fire Special Operations Division where he was the initial program manager for the Type 1 Hazardous Materials program. House also played an important role in firefighter recruitment and served as a drill master in the Fire Academy.

"As a trusted member of Metro Fire's leadership team for many years, Chief House has the experience and respect of the Board members and the district's employees to lead this organization in the coming years," said Metro Fire Board President D'Elman Clark in a statement. "We have great confidence that under his leadership Metro Fire will remain one of the best fire districts on the West Coast for effectiveness and innovation."

House is a Sacramento native and he graduated from Cordova High School in 1987. He will be sworn in Thursday, Aug. 10.

