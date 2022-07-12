Adam Sandler plans tour stop at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center

x
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve wanted to see Adam Sandler, now’s your chance!

The comedian and actor announced Friday he’s adding seven new dates to his sold out 2022 tour… and one of them is at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

His stop in Sacramento is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, and tickets go on sale to the public Monday, Oct. 17. You can find them at Ticketmaster here.

If you can't make the Sacramento stop, he'll be at the Chase Center in San Francisco Dec. 6.

Sandler, 56, got his start on Saturday Night Live in 1990 before transitioning to the silver screen in comedies like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, 50 First Dates, and Grown Ups.

He's received critical acclaim for his roles in more recent dramas Uncut Gems and Hustle.

