Talking about suicide to a loved one can feel awkward, intrusive or frightening – after all, most of us are not trained mental health professionals.

It might be out of your comfort zone, but if someone in your life is struggling, or maybe even confessed to suicidal thoughts, it’s better to speak up than stay silent.

“If you’re staying up at night worrying about a person, there’s probably a good reason and you should take that seriously,” said Dr. Nathanial Mills, a Sacramento licensed psychologist.

WellSpace Health, a Sacramento medical care provider, compiled some tips on talking to someone in a suicidal crisis:

Don’t be afraid to bring the subject up – talking about it won’t make someone kill themselves.

Be direct – ask calmly ‘Are you feeling suicidal?’ or ‘Are you having thoughts of suicide?’

Ask if they have a plan, and if they have the means or access to act on their plan.

“The more specific the plan and timeline, the more risk for suicide is involved,” according to WellSpace Health literature.

“It won’t make it worse to talk about it, it’s often time helpful in reducing the level of emotional distress and psychological pain they are experiencing,” according to the WellSpace literature.

Talking can help them feel understood and relieved.

“Avoid simplistic answers, use of guilt or shame, jokes or other similar unhelpful responses as these can be hurtful and make matters worse,” according to WellSpace.

Help them explore options for resources, both internal (coping mechanisms, values, faith, self care, etc.) and external (people and groups that could be sources of support).

Connect the person with services for ongoing mental health support: therapist, physician, psychiatrist etc.

“Always offer the suicide prevention crisis line.”

If they refuse help and you believe they are at risk, don’t leave them alone. Seek help from local suicide prevention crisis line or call 911.

“Don’t keep suicide a secret. It’s understandable to be concerned about betraying a trust with someone you care about, but the main goal is to protect life," said Mills.

Mills added that seeking professional help and advice is never a bad idea – both for the at-risk person and the one who wants to help.

Reaching out to family and friends is also helpful.

“It takes a village,” he said. “Bringing in others to the support system is important.”

The bottom line was, if someone with suicidal thoughts has devised a plan and has the ability to carry it out, don’t leave them alone.

If they refuse to go to an emergency room, don’t hesitate to call 911.

When it’s a matter of life or death, it’s best to “err on the side of more caution,” Mills said.

