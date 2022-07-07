Affordable housing for LGBT seniors opens in Sacramento

The 53-unit complex is in the Lavender Heights neighborhood.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first affordable housing for seniors in the LGBT community is now open in Sacramento.

The 53-unit complex is in the Lavender Heights neighborhood. It’s one of a few projects focused on LGBT seniors and staff are trained on the social needs of those in the community.

"There are so many of us and it's important to know that when you're going through your life and you're heading towards retirement that you do have this option, and you can be with people that are a lot like you,” said resident Michael Ryan.

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday.

