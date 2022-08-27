Afghan refugee families receive free laptops as some struggle to resettle a year after fleeing their country

Global Impact Initiative and Combined Arms came together to give laptops to 40 Afghan refugee families. This is the fourth giveaway they have held.

AUSTIN, Texas — This coming week will mark one year since the U.S. pulled forces out of Afghanistan. Due to the Taliban taking over, there are now many Afghan refugees living right here in Central Texas, and it hasn’t been easy for them.

That’s why Global Impact Initiative and Combined Arms came together to give laptops to 40 Afghan refugee families. This is the fourth laptop giveaway they have hosted. All of the laptops were donated by Dell Technologies.

After they received the laptop, they received help setting it up and learning how to use it.

One refugee, who came to Austin after fleeing Afghanistan almost exactly one year, ago said this act of kindness means a lot.

He said many refugee families have struggled to get high-paying jobs due to different certifications and degrees not translating over to the U.S. and because of language barriers. He said this makes it hard for them to support their large families.

"They’re not getting the jobs because of their language and if they are getting it, they are getting paid like $12, $13, $14 an hour, which for a family of eight, 10, and 11, it is nothing,” said Kaleemullah Ghazi, who resettled from Afghanistan one year ago. “You are not going to even be qualified for renting a house.”

Ghazi served with the U.S. Armed Forces for 10 years and said that because of that service, he will never be able to go home to Afghanistan. He said when they had to evacuate, he didn’t have time to say goodbye to some friends and family, he said they just had to leave. His four children are here in Austin as well.

Global Impact Initiative offers English language classes, CDL classes, mentoring, tutoring and more for refugee families. They have helped hundreds of refugees in Central Texas gain employment. They are always in need of donations to make these efforts happen.

