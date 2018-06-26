As firefighters are battling blazes throughout Northern California, one local fire department got some good news on Monday night.

The Ceres Fire department was at risk of losing a second fire station after one closed earlier this year. They only had four total.

Currently, the Ceres Fire Department has 23 firefighters staffed at three fire stations, according to Mike Miller, the President of Ceres Professional Firefighters Local 3636.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends 1 firefighter per 1,000 residents. According to the Local 3636 union, Ceres only has .43 firefighters per 1,000 residents.

They also projected that closing another fire station meant 7-10 minute response times at least. The national recommendation is no longer than four minutes.

Emergency calls are answered by Ceres Fire, Modesto Fire, and Stanislaus Consolidated, depending on what resources are closest.

Miller said the station that was at risk of closing is in the northern Ceres area south of Modesto. He added that it was highly needed with a lot of older buildings and lower-income neighborhoods in the area.

But Monday night's city council was a win for the department. Not only did the councilmembers vote to keep three fire stations within the budget, but the department will also hire four more firefighters and a fire chief, something they haven't had in a year.

Miller hopes to have those additional firefighters in the next 3-4 months. He said hiring a new fire chief could take upwards of six months. The city manager has been the acting fire chief for the past year.

