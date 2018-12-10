If you are reading this in the ABC10, click here for multimedia.

Sacramento will be home to Monster Energy Aftershock 2018, a heavy metal music festival.

The festival will have a numerous bands, food and merchandise for guests to enjoy.

Tickets:

If you were still thinking about attending Aftershock 2018, you may out of luck as tickets to the even have sold out.

Where do I go:

The festival will be held at Discovery Park, located at 1000 Garden Highway in Sacramento. Parking is limited, so the festival is asking people to use the Park & Ride program.

The Park & Ride ticket provides parking for the vehicle at Sleep Train Arena and a non-stop shuttle to the festival.

Rideshare and taxi pick-up/drop-off will be located north of Discovery Park in the Natomas Center Corporate Lots at 2485 Natomas Park Drive.

When does it start?

Doors will open at 11 a.m. on October 13 and October 14.

Who’s playing?

Many bands will be playing at the festival, but some of the notable ones include:

System of a Down

Deftones

Alice in Chains

Incubus

Godsmack

Shinedown

Slash

Bullet for My Valentine

Underoath

For a full list, you can view the line up here.

What can I bring?

Cellphones, small battery/charging packs

Non-aerosol sunscreen

On factory sealed bottle of water – 20 oz. max

Binoculars

Towels and light blankets

Small, point-and-shoot digital camera

Hats and sunglasses

Earplugs

What about bags?

Bags are discouraged, however, if one must be brought, they must follow these rules:

Small purse or hand held clutch (max size of 4.5” x 6.5”)

Clear or mesh drawstring bag

Small or medium-sized clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag (max siz of 12” x 6” x 12”)

Clear one-gallon resealable zip top bag (max is a freezer size bag, 10” x 12” x 2”)

What about kids?

The event is for all ages, but all attendees are required to purchase a full price ticket. Hearing protection is encouraged for children.

Is there any food?

There’ll be a variety of food trucks, caterers, and vendors providing food at the festival. Beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, will be available.

Some of the vendors will include:

Angry Bird Grill

Bacon Mania

Cousin’s Maine Lobster

Bubba’s BBQ

Drewski’s Hot Rod Sandwiches

La Mex Taqueria

For a full list of vendors, click here.

Quick facts:

No refunds

Held rain or shine

No re-entry

