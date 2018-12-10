If you are reading this in the ABC10, click here for multimedia.
Sacramento will be home to Monster Energy Aftershock 2018, a heavy metal music festival.
The festival will have a numerous bands, food and merchandise for guests to enjoy.
Tickets:
If you were still thinking about attending Aftershock 2018, you may out of luck as tickets to the even have sold out.
Where do I go:
The festival will be held at Discovery Park, located at 1000 Garden Highway in Sacramento. Parking is limited, so the festival is asking people to use the Park & Ride program.
The Park & Ride ticket provides parking for the vehicle at Sleep Train Arena and a non-stop shuttle to the festival.
Rideshare and taxi pick-up/drop-off will be located north of Discovery Park in the Natomas Center Corporate Lots at 2485 Natomas Park Drive.
When does it start?
Doors will open at 11 a.m. on October 13 and October 14.
Who’s playing?
Many bands will be playing at the festival, but some of the notable ones include:
- System of a Down
- Deftones
- Alice in Chains
- Incubus
- Godsmack
- Shinedown
- Slash
- Bullet for My Valentine
- Underoath
For a full list, you can view the line up here.
What can I bring?
- Cellphones, small battery/charging packs
- Non-aerosol sunscreen
- On factory sealed bottle of water – 20 oz. max
- Binoculars
- Towels and light blankets
- Small, point-and-shoot digital camera
- Hats and sunglasses
- Earplugs
What about bags?
Bags are discouraged, however, if one must be brought, they must follow these rules:
- Small purse or hand held clutch (max size of 4.5” x 6.5”)
- Clear or mesh drawstring bag
- Small or medium-sized clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag (max siz of 12” x 6” x 12”)
- Clear one-gallon resealable zip top bag (max is a freezer size bag, 10” x 12” x 2”)
What about kids?
The event is for all ages, but all attendees are required to purchase a full price ticket. Hearing protection is encouraged for children.
Is there any food?
There’ll be a variety of food trucks, caterers, and vendors providing food at the festival. Beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, will be available.
Some of the vendors will include:
- Angry Bird Grill
- Bacon Mania
- Cousin’s Maine Lobster
- Bubba’s BBQ
- Drewski’s Hot Rod Sandwiches
- La Mex Taqueria
For a full list of vendors, click here.
Quick facts:
- No refunds
- Held rain or shine
- No re-entry