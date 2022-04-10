Aftershock Festival 2022: Everything you need to know

The festival is expected to bring thousands to Sacramento for four days of rock and heavy metal music.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aftershock Festival is back at Discovery Park in Sacramento from Oct. 6-9 with four days of rock and heavy metal music.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Sacramento for the festival, which includes performances by headliners Slipknot, Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. Whether you’re a festival veteran or it’s your first time here for the festival, here’s what you need to know.

Location

Discovery Park at 1000 Garden Highway in Sacramento.

Parking

Parking isn’t available at Discovery Park. The best way to get there is to use the Park & Ride Shuttle program, which is located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd.) this year. Each Park & Ride Shuttle Pass gets you free parking at Cal Expo and a shuttle to-and-from Discovery Park. Shuttle services starts one hour prior to gates opening and will run for about 75 minutes after the end of the festival each night. Daily shuttle passes are available here.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, you can also take the SacRT light rail. SacRT suggests using the following stations: Sunrise, Watt/Manlove, Franklin or Roseville Road. Festival attendees can ride SacRT buses or the light rail for free during the event with a festival pass.

Planning on riding a bike? There’s a bike valet near the Jibboom Street entrance of the festival. Self-parking your bike is an option, but it’s at your own risk.

Planning on taking an Uber/Lyft/taxi? The ride share lot is located at 500 Bercut Drive.

Entering the festival

There are two entry points; Jibboom Street and Garden Highway . You cannot leave and get back in once you’re in Discovery Park for the day. Gates are scheduled to open at noon each day.

Lost something?

Lost & Found will be located at the info booths near each entrance.

What you can bring

Cell phones and small chargers, non-aerosol sunscreen, a sealed plastic water bottle or one empty plastic refillable bottle, towels and light blankets, small digital cameras, hats, sunglasses, earplugs, sealed cigarettes, vapes and e-cigarettes. The festival does NOT suggest bringing a bag, but if you do, it should be a CLEAR bag.

What you can't bring

Large bags, coolers, outside food, glass containers, strollers, video cameras or audio recording devices, laptops, selfie sticks, laser pointers, drones, chairs, umbrellas, hula hoops, beach balls, aerosol cans, air horns or whistles, instrumentals, weapons, drugs, pets, or walkie talkies.

Storage options

Lockers will be available to rent on site. Click here to reserve one.

Tickets

Aftershock is an all ages event, and only people with passes will be allowed in. All sales are final. Passes will come to you in the form of a wristband. Festival admission and shuttle passes are sold separately. If you made it down this far and you don’t have a ticket yet but would like to go, you can purchase them here.

Still looking for more info on passes? Send an email to info@aftershockfestival.com

Lineup

To find daily set times, the festival suggests downloading its mobile app – available on both Apple and Android devices.

Traffic

View live traffic updates on the Waze Map below.

