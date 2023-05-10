Aftershock Festival to cause traffic impacts throughout Sacramento | What to know

The four-day festival is at Discovery Park.

SACRAMENTO, California — Aftershock is happening from Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8 in Discovery Park and around 160,000 people are expected to attend, making for traffic issues in Sacramento.

Performances will happen between 12-9 p.m. Thursday, 12-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-8 p.m. Sunday. This means there will be impacts from late morning to late at night.

The concert will be happening as people commute in the afternoon and evening hours from school and work, so anticipate additional impacts to and from downtown on I-5 and South Natomas during these times.

The Sacramento Police Department says to anticipate delays near Richards Boulevard on I-5 and Garden Highway. They estimate that 30,000-40,000 people will be in and out of the Discovery Park area each day. They say to check your favorite maps app before you drive and if attending the event, be patient and leave early.

There are additional options to help you bypass traffic close to Discovery Park.

SacRT: SacRT will provide bussing for Aftershock Thursday through Sunday. People with a valid wristband or ticket for the event can ride the light rail and use the bus service for free between the 8th and K bus stop in downtown.

Bike Valet: Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates will have FREE bike valet near the Jibboom Street entrance of the venue. They'll take bikes, skateboards and scooters.

Park & Ride Shuttle program: You can park at Cal Expo and ride the shuttle by purchasing a Park & Ride Shuttle Pass which goes to and from the shuttle site.

