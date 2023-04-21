National Institute of Health research project stops in Stockton

The National Institute of Health's 'All of Us' program will be signing up participants in Stockton again next Wednesday and Thursday

STOCKTON, Calif. — Hoping the next big medical breakthrough could be developed with the help of random Stockton residents, Josh Perez spent Friday morning in a parking lot, signing people up for the National Institute of Health's "All of Us" research program.

The 10-year project, which began accepting enrollment in 2018, has one main goal: to diversify the database of health research.

"I think it's very important for us to be as diverse as possible. Everybody is a unique individual," said Perez, the program's west coast tour manager. "Medicine seems to react to people individually, quite differently."

For six hours, people from all backgrounds trickled into the parking lot of Community Medical Centers' West Lane office hoping to help the medical research industry on a national scale.

Surrounded by signs with messages such as "Medical research hasn't always seen you. We're changing that," Jennie Rodriguez had high hopes the work done Friday could lead to significant progress.

"It's possible that the next medical breakthrough is done with the assistance of people here in this community," said Rodriguez, director of development at Community Medical Centers. "So far the health, the DNA samples and data that they have really need some more diversity, and that way the research really reflects more of the communities that are here in the US."

The process is simple. Participants fill out a survey and sign up to give a saliva and blood sample. The data then goes back to the National Institute of Health.

Participants are offered a free analysis of their own DNA.

"Everything that we do here is very, very secure," said Perez. "The community needs to know that we're here to help and that, you know, their opportunity to be represented accurately is here."

Perez says the program's goal is to reach at least 1 million people across the nation through the use of teams on the East Coast, central region and West Coast.

Before moving on to other cities across the west, he and his team will be back in Stockton on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Medical Centers at 701 Channel Street.

"What we're trying to do is reach out to the public and really provide an opportunity for people in the community who feel underrepresented in the medical industry," said Perez. "We're hoping to get as much participation as possible."

