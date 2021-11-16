San Joaquin County bar's alcohol license suspended after allegedly selling fake COVID vaccine cards

Liquor sales were banned on Nov. 1 for at least 75 days.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A San Joaquin County bar had its liquor license suspended for at least 75 days after officials said the owner sold fake COVID-19 vaccine cards earlier this year.

Old Corner Saloon in Clements was the subject of a California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) investigation. The ABC said undercover agents arrested the bar's owner in May after they were able to buy fake vaccination cards multiple times.

Liquor sales were banned on Nov. 1 for at least 75 days, but authorities said that ban could stretch on indefinitely until the license is transferred to someone else.

The bar's owner signed an agreement that accepted disciplinary action instead of an administrative earing, according to the ABC.

