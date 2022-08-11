Two men arrested in Tracy gas station robberies

Tracy Police Chief Millington credits proactive policing for an officer catching the two men.

TRACY, Calif. — Two men believed to responsible for gas station robberies in Tracy are now in custody.

According to Tracy police, the communications center was called Oct. 30 for a robbery at a gas station on Valpico Road. Officers went to the gas station and couldn’t find the suspects.

Then, San Joaquin County deputies were called to a robbery at a gas station on Eleventh Street. Deputies got to the scene and couldn’t find the suspects.

Later that night, Tracy Police Officer Carlos Ramirez was patrolling gas stations thinking the suspects would strike again.

He was at a gas station on Tracy Boulevard when he saw a person in all black with a mask and gloves on going toward the gas station.

The man backed away from the gas station and tried to go into a vehicle parked nearby, but both the suspect and the person in the car couldn’t get away.

Police identified the two suspects as 34-year-old Bruce Nelson and 31-year-old Reynaldo Parsons, both from Southern California and both believed to be the suspects in the earlier robberies because of the firearm and suspected stolen currency in the car.

The men were arrested on suspicion of second degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.