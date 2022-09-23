Woman arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt at a Fairfield elementary school

Fairfield police say the woman is related to a student who had “issues” with the 12-year-old girl.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Fairfield elementary school earlier this week.

According to a news release from Fairfield police, the alleged attempted kidnapping happened Tuesday at the E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning. Police say a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old girl away from the campus by telling the girl her mother sent her to pick her up.

School staff intervened and the woman left the area as she was being questioned.

Fairfield police officers identified the woman as 22-year-old Angel Paige and found she had three outstanding warrants. Police say Paige is related to a male student who had “issues” with the 12-year-old girl.

Officers then visited Paige’s home and spoke with her family to get her to turn herself in. She arrived at the police department Thursday, where she was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and criminal threats.

