VENICE, Fla. — Sarasota County deputies offered unique help Monday morning – to an alligator.
The 6-foot gator found himself stuck in a storm drain. It was a quite sight for joggers who would've seen his snout poking out from the drain along Cerromar Terrace in south Venice.
Some caring deputies were able to lift the concrete slab to help free the reptile, who has since returned safely to the lake he calls home.
"A trapper was called, however, did not respond so the gator was released," the sheriff's office explained in a Facebook post.
