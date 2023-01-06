Allstate among insurers not taking new homeowners insurance policies in California

A spokesperson for the company says they stopped doing so last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Allstate is among the insurance giants not currently taking new homeowners insurance policies in California.

While recent headlines have followed State Farm pulling out of the new homeowners insurance market in the state, Allstate says they paused it last year but it's not clear exactly when that happened.

"We paused new homeowners, condo and commercial insurance policies in California last year so we can continue to protect current customers," Brittany Nash, spokesperson for the company, told ABC10 in an email.

It's also not clear why the insurance company paused policies unlike State Farm who recently released a statement explaining its decision last week.

"State Farm General Insurance Company made this decision due to historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market," said State Farm in a press release. "It’s necessary to take these actions now to improve the company’s financial strength. We will continue to evaluate our approach based on changing market conditions."

WATCH ALSO: State Farm joins AIG in leaving California homeowners insurance market