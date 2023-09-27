Placer County crops take hit to value after 2022 severe weather challenges

The freezes in February and April of 2022 led to a 50% decrease in almond production in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Farmers face a slew of challenges when producing the nation's food supply. A recently released crop report shows weather challenges last year and lower market prices led to a decrease in the value of crops and products in Placer County.

"The past couple years have been really difficult for farmers as a whole," said Roop Purewal, president of Pumco Inc, which produces almonds and pistachios. "2022, we had huge frost issues that led to a lot of crop damage."

The freezes in February and April of 2022 led to a 50% decrease in almond production in Placer County, according to the crop report.

Weather was just one factor contributing to a 12% decrease in gross value of agricultural crops and products for last year.

"Additionally, the price for almonds and walnuts was down significantly as well," said Placer County Agricultural Commissioner Josh Huntsinger.

Huntsinger said the freeze also hit grape and stone fruit production.

In 2023, weather impacted farms again with a historic water year.

"We're in a drought so the rain was welcome, but to get that amount of rain, it led to a lot of issues," said Purewal. "Too much water choked the roots out and trees died."

He said that with the weather, combined with inflation, higher production costs and pandemic-related impacts, not every business has survived.

"I have friends that - multigenerational farmers - some are selling, some are not able to continue," he said. "Now, we're just trying to get through to next year."

Purewal is hoping prices will go back up and that regulators will find more ways to help farmers get through these challenges.

While it was a tough year for some crops, the new report indicates rice continues to be Placer County's top grossing crop, seeing a $4 million increase from 2021.

