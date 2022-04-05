'I'm broken for my family' | 15-year-old student Alycia Reynaga laid to rest in Stockton

Funeral service for teenager, stabbed to death on school campus in "random attack," held at Annunciation Church in Stockton

STOCKTON, California — Family and friends said their final goodbyes Wednesday to 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga.

The teenager lost her life on April 18 after she was stabbed to death by a man on the Stagg High School campus, where she went to school. Stockton Police Department called it a "random attack."

The casket, adorned with a photo of Alycia, was escorted into Stockton's Annunciation Church this morning. In the background, an organist played "Amazing Grace," and many in attendance wore powder blue shirts with Alycia's nickname "LaLa" and her softball team number, #7.

She was a catcher on the Stagg High School softball team and remembered as someone with a joyous spirit.

"We're reminded how she was always optimistic. She was always outgoing. She was mature for her age, but she was always able to make others laugh," said Father Larry Machado, who gave the eulogy.

The traditional Catholic service had only the church priest speak and no one else. It perhaps exhibited the deep pain and emptiness left behind by the very likeable, young teen who touched so many lives.

Most of the people approached did not want to comment, instead keeping their thoughts private.

Some did speak, like one woman who didn't give her name, who was emotional and overwhelmed by it all.

"I'm broken for my family. I'm just so sad. Pray for us. Ok?" she said.

"Today is all about Lala and her family, celebrating her life here and supporting the family as much as we possibly can," said Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, who was in attendance.

Finally, escorting her casket away from the church was an elaborate, white, horse drawn carriage, along with a group of motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the court case involving her accused killer still continues. 52-year-old Anthony Gray of Stockton is accused of stabbing the teenager multiple times. He faces a first-degree murder charge and remains in jail without bail.

Police say there is still no motive.

