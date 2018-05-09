Flowers. Broken glass. Boarded up windows. That's the scene you'll find at Get Ripped Nutrition, a Martell health store, after an apparent murder-suicide of a couple loved by the community.

On Monday night, Amador County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call from the store owner. He had reported that he was locked inside with a woman whose husband was banging on the door, trying to get inside.

RELATED STORY: Off-duty CHP officer, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

The husband was identified as Brad Wheat, 45, a California Highway Patrol [CHP] officer. His wife was Mary Wheat, 42.

Deputies heard gun shots when they arrived to the scene. They found Mary dead with multiple gunshot wounds and Brad with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's department.

Gloria Vallejo works at El Mira Mar, a restaurant in the same complex as Get Ripped Nutrition. She said the Wheat's came in often with their family.

"I never thought that'd happen here," Vallejo said. "Just a few feet away."

Vallejo only knew the couple from a distance, but when she and her family heard the news, they couldn't help but cry. Vallejo said she also knew Mary as her sister's high school assistant soccer coach.

"She was always happy," Vallejo said. "She was always positive, had a smile on her."

Friends say Mary also coached at and owned CrossFit RuggedEdge.

As a CHP officer, Brad was also well-known. Those who knew them said they crossed paths with and touch the lived of so many.

"They were both wonderful people and we, as a family, are reflecting on our memories of them, who they were and what they both meant to us," said a family member, who asked not to be identified for privacy reasons.

That is also how those who only knew the couple from a distance, like Vallejo, will also remember them.

"I just remember both of them, who they were, how they were," said Vallejo. "Always happy. A good family."

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case.

Continue the conversation with Frances on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV