Amador County man arrested after ramming patrol vehicle during chase, deputies say

The sheriff's office says 43-year-old Kenneth Ahart hit the driver's side door where the deputy was standing. They were uninjured.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIONEER, Calif. — A 43-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly drove his truck into an Amador County patrol vehicle.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, it started around 8 p.m. on the 27000 block of Salt Springs Road in Pioneer.

Deputies say the initial call reported 43-year-old Kenneth Ahart got into a fight with his 17-year-old and then the two left the scene in a black truck.

The truck was found and deputies say Ahart led them on a chase that ended with him ramming a deputy’s driver side door. The deputy was uninjured.

CHP was told Ahart had several guns he was not allowed to have due to him being a felon and a warrant was executed on his trailer. Officers found a total of 13 guns.

Ahart was found in the area and booked into the Amador County Jail on suspicion of child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace office, evading, felon in possession of a firearm and other firearms charges.

WATCH ALSO: Congress to look into claims of government coverup regarding UFOs