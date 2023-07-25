Amador County man arrested after ramming patrol vehicle during chase, deputies say

PIONEER, Calif. — A 43-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly drove his truck into an Amador County patrol vehicle.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, it started around 8 p.m. on the 27000 block of Salt Springs Road in Pioneer.
Deputies say the initial call reported 43-year-old Kenneth Ahart got into a fight with his 17-year-old and then the two left the scene in a black truck.
The truck was found and deputies say Ahart led them on a chase that ended with him ramming a deputy’s driver side door. The deputy was uninjured.
CHP was told Ahart had several guns he was not allowed to have due to him being a felon and a warrant was executed on his trailer. Officers found a total of 13 guns.
Ahart was found in the area and booked into the Amador County Jail on suspicion of child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace office, evading, felon in possession of a firearm and other firearms charges.