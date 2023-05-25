First responders rescue woman clinging to tree along Mokelumne River

Amador County officials said the rescue happened near the Electra powerhouse.

MOKELUMNE HILL, Calif. — First responders in Amador County rescued a woman who was stranded in the middle of the Mokelumne River Thursday afternoon, officials say.

According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, a 50-year-old woman was paddleboarding on the Mokelumne River near Vaught's Beach when she somehow got detached.

The woman, who was not wearing a life vest, held on to a tree in the middle of the river near the Electra powerhouse, along Electra Road.

The woman did not require medical attention, Amador Fire said.

A historic snowmelt has left northern California rivers flowing fast and cold in recent weeks. According to the California Data Exchange Center, flows along the Mokelumne River in the area at the time were at 5,775 cubic feet per second.

The rescue came weeks after a man was also rescued from the Mokelumne River after being swept away while panning for gold.

