Amador County residents grateful for quick work of firefighters battling the Electra Fire

JACKSON, Calif. — The Electra Fire is now 40% contained thanks to the work of over 1,800 firefighting personnel.

The fire, which began on the Fourth of July, started on Electra Road at Highway 49 just south of Jackson.

While mandatory evacuation orders and warnings still remain in place in some locations, other evacuation orders have been lifted.

One firefighter from the local fire protection district was injured with burns, and no structures have been lost.

Their work has allowed homeowners like Larry Duclos to return home.

"They hit this thing hard and fast with a lot of resources to get it contained," said Duclos, whose property also survived the 2015 Butte Fire.

He was given mandatory orders to get out Tuesday, so he and his wife loaded photo albums, important documents, and animals into an RV and left.

Although he has to run a generator because power is still out, he is grateful his home of 25 years is still standing unscathed.

"Anybody I know -- I go into town -- all the locals talk and everybody is very happy with the amount of resources that Cal Fire threw at this thing," said Duclos.

Despite the mandatory evacuations, some people decided to stay and protect their property instead of leave.



On Highway 49 in Jackson, Don Luis Taqueria restaurant decided to give back. They've been giving away free lunches to evacuees and firefighters since Tuesday.

Owner Jose Fuentes says he just wanted to give back to a community that has given so much to him.

Randall Blank had to evacuate from Pine Grove and was happy to get a free meal.

"Just being able to come here and go, 'Alright, I don't have to spend $10 today.' Throw some money in the tip jar because they're still working, they still need the money," said Blank.

"Oh my gosh, [it was] really nice to see the faces of the people coming in having lunch," said Patty Villegas, who works at Don Luis Taqueria.

At nearby Sutter Creek, the Italian Picnic Grounds is serving as an evacuation center for people like Terry Teeters and his wife.

The Pine Acres resident, along with dog Bella and cat Daisy, are still waiting to return home. He too is optimistic and thankful for the hundreds battling the fire.

"They did an extensive amount of work both bulldozer and backfire and fire retardant to try to make sure that fire didn't come up and get any of the structures," said Teeters.

