Amador High varsity football season canceled in connection to chat thread investigation

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The remainder of football season for Amador High School's varsity team is no more.

The Amador County Unified School District nixed the rest of the season as they investigate a chat thread alleged to have been racial in tone.

"The goal of this process is to obtain all the facts in this case in order to make accurate and sound decisions so that we can learn and grow from this situation and become better as a result of it," said Torie Gibson, superintendent of the Amador County Unified School District in a news release.

The varsity football team was suspended Sept. 17 after the district became aware of the "highly inappropriate group chat thread" that officials said included the majority of the team.

In a news release, Gibson said the scope of the allegations required an external investigation and some of the allegations were even referred to law enforcement.

Officials said canceling the remaining season is "best course of action" with the investigation underway and also allows other teams to adapt to their football schedules. The move cancels all varsity football activities, practices and conditioning.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make. As the Superintendent of Schools, it is ultimately my responsibility to address any alleged violations of law involving staff or students. Staff and students are entitled to a safe, welcoming, and nurturing environment. This is our opportunity to live our values and beliefs, and we must act," Gibson said.

