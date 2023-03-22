3rd Amazon fulfillment center opens in Tracy

The robotic sortable fulfillment center known as SCK6 will serve Northern California customers, including the Bay Area.

TRACY, Calif. — Amazon’s newest and most advanced fulfillment center is set to open in Tracy this week.

The robotic sortable fulfillment center known as SCK6 will serve Northern California customers, including the Bay Area.

The 3.5 million square foot center is located at 1500 E. Grant Line Road.

The 100-foot-tall logistics building can support nearly 1 million units of outbound volume at max capacity, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

The project plan for this warehouse was known as Project Big Bird.

With a footprint of 824,000 square feet, SCK6 is a 5-story building that includes four levels of 133,000 square foot robotics-occupied sorting floors above the ground floor.

ENGEO, an engineering company, oversaw this project and said on their website there is parking for more than 1,800 cars, 230 trailers and 40 loading dock bays.

SCK6 soft-launched in October of last year and will have a ribbon cutting March 24 at 10 a.m.

This is Tracy’s third Amazon, with other fulfillment centers located at 188 S Mountain House Parkway (SJC7) and 1555 N. Chrisman Road (OAK4).

Tracy is one of few cities in the world to have multiple Amazon facilities located within city limits.

The opening of this robotic facility comes after CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo that Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks. The job cuts would mark the second-largest round of layoffs in the company's history.

