The City of Stockton announced that Amazon has chosen to open up a second facility in town that is expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the area.

"I think it goes to show you that we have momentum; that our best days are yet ahead; that we're so much better than where we were," Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said.

The new Amazon facility has already been built just off of Newcastle Road.

"We're really excited that Amazon has chosen us, once again, for their location for an over 1,000,000-square-foot Fulfillment Center," Micah Runner, Stockton's Economic Development Director said.

If this story sounds familiar, that's because you've heard it before. Amazon announced building the city's first location one year ago, which just opened this week. It also brought an additional 1,000 jobs to town.

"Stockton has a strong local government that is focused on job creation and growth. It's a terrific opportunity for us to form a partnership with this government, and there's a terrific workforce that we love having as part of our company," Andrew Sweatman, a Director of Operations for Amazon said.

Sweatman says they chose Stockton again because of the relationships they've already formed with the city from doing this before, not to mention their customers' demands.

"It works really well. There's a huge customer base that's already in this area, that will certainly leverage and [get] building as close to our customers as possible, ultimately it reduces the cost of our delivery and everybody likes that," he said.

And the city says, this is huge for the growth of the city.

"I think that actually, what this means for Stockton, is really showing that Stockton is ready and able to serve the job community. And really see an investment in Stockton. And really see that future growth. And really see the real return of job growth," Runner said.

Amazon made the decision to come to Stockton on their own, with no added financial incentives from the city. They hope to open this location within the year and plan to start the hiring process online soon here.

