Amazon truck driver dies after being shot, crashing into Lathrop building

The crash happened Thursday afternoon when a big rig went off the road and crashed into two cars and then a building

LATHROP, Calif. — An Amazon truck driver is dead after being shot and crashing into a building in Lathrop.

Amazon confirmed the death of the driver Friday morning in a statement.

"We're very sorry to hear about his passing and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. We’re continuing to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate this incident," an Amazon spokesperson told ABC10.

They said the driver, identified by the medical examiner as 37-year-old Ilkhom Shodiev from North Carolina, was not carrying any Amazon packages at the time of the crash.

It happened Thursday afternoon when a big rig went off the road and crashed into two cars and then a building on northbound I-5, south of Louise Avenue.

Upon arrival officers found the driver had been shot. The driver was taken to a hospital where he died.

There is no suspect information yet. California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stockton area CHP officials are asking anyone with information to call CHP's investigative unit at (916)731-6580 or CHP-Stockton at (209)938-4800.

"If you were driving NB on I-5 between SR-120 and Louise Ave, between 12:30-1:00pm on 6/15 and have a dash cam, we need your help," the department said in a tweet. "No tip is too small."