Amazon semi-truck with 8,000 lbs of packages onboard goes ablaze in Escondido area

An Amazon delivery truck with 8,000 pounds of packages caught fire while traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in North San Diego County.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters worked for hours in North San Diego County Friday night to extinguish flames from an Amazon semi-truck carrying thousands of packages.

California Highway Patrol first received reports of a truck ablaze around 7:22 p.m. in northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Deer Springs Road, according to CHP reports.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered someone running around an Amazon semi-truck.

Less than seven minutes after the first California Highway Patrol officers arrived on the scene, the fire tripled in size, CHP reports detailed.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the trailer.

CHP said firefighters arrived at the Amazon truck ablaze at around 7:34 p.m.

Reports indicated the truck was hauling 8,000 pounds of packages.

Firefighters eventually obtained knockdown over the flames more than an hour after flames broke out, CalFire said.

No injuries were reported.

California Highway Patrol asked anyone who may have witnessed the fire to contact them at (760) 643-3400.