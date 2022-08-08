Why an AMBER Alert has not been issued in disappearance of Truckee teen, Kiely Rodni

16-year-old Kiely Rodni has been missing since early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The search continues for a teenager who disappeared from a Truckee party early Saturday morning.

She was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party of up to 300 people, and she hasn't been heard from since. Officials said her phone is now out of service, and her 2013 Honda CRV with license plate "8YUR127" cannot be found.

Despite being missing for days and the Placer County Sheriff's Office treating the case as an abduction, authorities have not issued an AMBER Alert.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the reason is because they haven't met the criteria to issue one.

"We need evidence Kiely was abducted, and we don't have that. We said we are treating her case as an abduction because her car has not been found," said Angela Musallam, a sheriff's office spokesperson, in response to an ABC10 inquiry.

A full list for the AMBER Alert criteria can be found below from the California Highway Patrol.

Confirmation that an abduction has occurred or a child was taken by anyone, including, but not limited to, a custodial parent or guardian

The victim is 17 years of age or younger, or an individual with a proven mental or physical disability

The victim is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death

There is information available that, if disseminated to the public, could assist in the safe recovery of the victim

A full breakdown on the AMBER Alert can be found HERE

Kiely's family said a $50,000 reward is being offered for information that they hope leads to her safe return.

The 16-year-old stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her disappearance is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 530-581-6320 and press option 7.

WATCH ALSO: