Nonstop service from Sacramento International Airport to Miami to start in December

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Looking to go somewhere warmer (and more humid) this holiday season? The Sacramento International Airport may have just the thing for you.

"We are ecstatic to launch this nonstop service from Sacramento to Miami,” said Cindy Nichol, director of the Sacramento County Department of Airports. “This new route not only provides our passengers with a convenient and seamless travel experience, but it also opens up a world of possibilities for those looking to explore Florida and beyond to Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.”