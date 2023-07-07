Nonstop service from Sacramento International Airport to Miami to start in December

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Looking to go somewhere warmer (and more humid) this holiday season? The Sacramento International Airport may have just the thing for you.
The airport announced Thursday that American Airlines is launching nonstop flight service from SMF to the Miami International Airport starting Dec. 21, 2023.
"We are ecstatic to launch this nonstop service from Sacramento to Miami,” said Cindy Nichol, director of the Sacramento County Department of Airports. “This new route not only provides our passengers with a convenient and seamless travel experience, but it also opens up a world of possibilities for those looking to explore Florida and beyond to Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.”
Flights will go on sale Saturday, July 15, on the American Airlines website.