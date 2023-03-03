American Cruise Lines pulls 8-day Northern California cruise off 2024 schedule

The trips, which cost around $6,000 per person, took travelers from San Francisco to Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento

SAN FRANCISCO — A cruise taking travelers through the rivers and bays of Northern California is no more.

American Cruise Lines confirmed to ABC10 Monday that the Napa River Valley cruises will not be offered in 2024.

“Unfortunately American Cruise Lines will not be offering the Napa Valley River cruises again on our 2024 schedule of U.S. itineraries, but we do hope to offer the cruises, or a similar itinerary in the region, again in the future,” the company said in a statement.

The itinerary was first announced in Aug. 2022 and launched in Feb. 2023. The 8-day trip took travelers from San Francisco and stopped in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento.

The ship, the American Jazz, had a capacity of 190 and tickets cost about $6,000 a person.

