Man's death a reminder of harrowing danger of American River this season

Victor Nguyen, 22, was swept up by the fast moving current April 29. His body was recovered in Folsom Lake three weeks later.

AUBURN, Calif. — On April 29, a 22-year-old man from Antelope was swept up in the fast moving current of the American River in Auburn.

The Placer County Swift Water Rescue team quickly mounted a search effort for Victor Nguyen, but they weren't successful.

For three weeks, Nguyen's family could only hope and pray that the "generous friend, goofy brother, and loving son" would be found.

On Friday, his body was recovered from Rattlesnake Bar in Folsom Lake.

Cal Fire Captain Rick Salas, who leads the Placer County Swift Water Rescue team, said Nguyen was not aware of the dangers of area rivers, which is flushed with cold water due to the Sierra snowmelt.

"Your body just moves so fast in that cold water, and when you get in and everything just tenses up, you don’t have the ability to swim," said Salas.

"The river will absolutely defeat you, even the best swimmers," he said.

Another swimmer from the Bay Area was also swept up in the current on Mother's Day. That person has not yet been recovered.

Along the Kings River in Fresno County, two children drowned when their mother tried to take them across the river without lifejackets.

Salas said rescuers are urging people to stay out of the water.

"This year is different, and unfortunately, the people that have not adhered to that message have lost their lives," said Salas.

"Anybody that is at the river’s edge, or is thinking about getting into the river, don’t do it," he added.

