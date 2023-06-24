8 rescued out of American River after raft gets snagged

Officials say the raft hit a snag and dumped all of the riders onto a small island in the middle of the river around 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Eight people were rescued from the American River after their boat flipped Saturday evening, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

Officials say the raft hit a snag and dumped all of the riders onto a small island in the middle of the river around 7 p.m. A water rescue from the Harrington access point was underway shortly after.

Everyone was saved from the water with no injuries reported. Three of the boaters were not wearing life jackets, prompting officials to remind the public that "lifejackets save lives."

6:58p: An overloaded raft hit a snag in the river and pushed the 8 riders into a small island in the middle of the river. The victims needed assistance from the island to the Harrington access point. No injuries reported. 3 individuals were not wearing a life jacket. Please wear… pic.twitter.com/rR17p7HiNn — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 25, 2023

WATCH MORE: Sacramento law enforcement is using new sonar technology to help in water rescues

