8 rescued out of American River after raft gets snagged

Officials say the raft hit a snag and dumped all of the riders onto a small island in the middle of the river around 7 p.m.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Eight people were rescued from the American River after their boat flipped Saturday evening, according to Sacramento Metro Fire

Officials say the raft hit a snag and dumped all of the riders onto a small island in the middle of the river around 7 p.m. A water rescue from the Harrington access point was underway shortly after.

Everyone was saved from the water with no injuries reported. Three of the boaters were not wearing life jackets, prompting officials to remind the public that "lifejackets save lives."

WATCH MORE: Sacramento law enforcement is using new sonar technology to help in water rescues

