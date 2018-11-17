PARADISE, Calif.-- As the Camp Fire swept through Paradise last week, destroying nearly everything in its path, it skipped over one small but sentimental structure: Crystal Peppas' "Little Free Library."

Peppas learned of it's survival through a Facebook post from a total stranger.

"I knew my house was gone, I knew my neighbor's house was gone, I knew my mom's house was gone, I knew my dad's house was gone, I knew my brother-in-law's house was gone, I knew my sister-in-law's house was gone," Peppas wrote in response. "But, I did not know that my little free library had made it."

Amidst the rubble in Paradise, one Little Free Library stands...📚



Owner Crystal Peppas said she knew her house - along w her neighbor’s, mom’s, dad’s, brother-in-law’s & sister-in-law’s houses - were gone. But she did not know her little free library had made it. #CampFire pic.twitter.com/gHu13xww5L — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 17, 2018

Peppas said she only recently built and registered the Little Free Library, which is part of a worldwide book sharing network, and had yet to put the official placard on it.

According to the registration, it was built by Pappas' father and installed by her husband. She named it "A Reader's Paradise."

"I've thought about it so many times!" Pappas exclaimed upon learning it was still standing. "Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

