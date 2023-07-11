Person hit by Amtrak train near Davis

The train is now operating three hours late east of Davis.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A person was hit by a train about 10 miles west of Sacramento Tuesday, according to Amtrak.

"An individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train about 10 miles west of Sacramento," Amtrak wrote in a statement to ABC10.

The train is delayed east of Davis and was traveling from San Jose to Sacramento at around 10:35 a.m. when it collided with a person on the tracks. The condition of the person is not known at this time.

As of 12:21 p.m. the train is operating three hours late east of Davis, Capitol Corridor wrote in a tweet.

No one on the train was injured. Amtrak is working with law enforcement to investigate the crash.

Read the full statement from Amtrak below.

"On July 11, 2023, Amtrak train 524 was traveling from San Jose, California to Sacramento at approx. 10:35 a.m. PT when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train about 10 miles west of Sacramento. There have been no reported injuries to the 67 passengers or crew onboard. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident."

