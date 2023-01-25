Amy Henderson-McGuire joins the ABC10 News Team

Henderson-McGuire has more than 20 years of experience in broadcast journalism and she comes to ABC10 from FOX40 in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is proud to announce the hiring of Amy Henderson-McGuire as Managing Editor. In her role she will oversee and manage day-to-day coverage in ABC10’s award-winning newsroom.

“We’re very pleased to have Amy join our talented and dedicated ABC10 team as managing editor,” said ABC10’s Director of Content, Jill Manuel. “A strategic thinker with deep roots in the community, Amy has the ability to excel under pressure, manage multiple projects simultaneously and work collaboratively in a dynamic work environment. With her proven track record, news management experience and extensive knowledge of the market, she is a perfect fit and will be a valuable addition to our newsroom.”

Henderson-McGuire has more than 20 years of experience in broadcast and digital journalism, and she comes to the station from KTXL/FOX40 in Sacramento. She first joined FOX40 in 2004 as a news producer before being promoted to Executive Producer in 2012 and Assistant News Director in 2017.

“I am thrilled to join the ABC10 team,” said Amy Henderson-McGuire. “Their award-winning investigative team and storytelling is unmatched in this market. Their excellent community engagement projects and focus on diversity are needed now more than ever. I can’t wait to begin.”

Her first day at ABC10 is Feb. 13, 2023.