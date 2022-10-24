Andrea Bocelli plans May show at Golden 1 Center

The show will feature songs from throughout his catalog, from early fan favorites to tracks off his 2020 studio album ‘Believe.’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli announced new tour dates Monday and they include a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

According to a news release, the show is scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023. Tickets go sale to the public Monday, Oct. 31.

The show will feature songs from throughout his catalog, from early fan favorites to tracks off his 2020 studio album ‘Believe.’

The singer is also releasing a new album Friday, ‘A Family Christmas,’ with his 24-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter.

Can’t make the Sacramento show? Bocelli is planning two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in LA on May 9 and 10.

