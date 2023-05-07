Family identifies teen killed in shooting after Stockton sideshow

Heartbroken family members are now raising funds to lay the American Legion High School grad to rest.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Family members have identified 18-year-old American Legion High School grad Angel Ramos as the teen killed in a shooting in Stockton that police say happened after a sideshow.

According to the Stockton Police Department, Ramos was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Main Street and Rendon Street. Police say a sideshow was reported in that area a half-hour earlier.

Officers found Ramos, a North Highlands native, nearly half a mile away from the scene. Medics took him to a hospital where he died. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Ramos' family members say they are shocked, describing his laughter and smile as touching and contagious.

The family is now raising money on GoFundMe for a funeral while calling for justice. Investigators are asking witnesses and people with information to call them at 209-937-8377.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 209-946-0600 or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

