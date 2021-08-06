Hundreds of animals rescued from River Fire in need of housing

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help housing more than 500 animals that have been impacted by the River Fire.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the animal evacuation team is in need of "free space or foster homes" for the 500+ animals currently at the Nevada County Fairground -- an animal-only evacuation center for the River Fire.
The sheriff's office said they need to move the animals soon because of the upcoming Nevada County Fair that begins on Aug. 11.
If you're able to help provide free space or a foster home, please dial 211.
The River Fire has burned about 2,00 acres in Nevada and Placer counties and has destroyed dozens of structures, including homes and businesses. As of Friday, Aug. 6, it is 30% contained.
Read more: Dixie Fire grows to become 3rd largest wildfire in state history | Evacuations, maps, updates
Watch more on ABC10: Emergency Rescue Services: California Veterinary Emergency Team to help animals in disasters