Lockdown lifted at Antelope High School following bomb threat to campus

Students and staff were sheltering in place while Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies investigated a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Students at a Sacramento County high school were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon following an investigation into a potential threat to campus.

A bomb threat came in to Antelope High School around 1:45 p.m. prompting students and staff to shelter in place, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

An anonymous call was made to front office staff saying an explosive device was placed on campus and 'would detonate in 30 minutes', according to a school email sent to parents.

Nearly an hour later, Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies cleared the school to continue with normal sessions after checking the campus for any potential threat.

Students were released from third period and continued to fourth as Sheriff's deputies remained on campus to investigate.

