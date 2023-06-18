Friends and family remember Antelope man in motorcycle crash

Jason Mitchell played best man to Amber and Adam Mitchell, and now they're devastated he's no longer alive.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Family and friends of Jason Porter are continuing to mourn his death after he was killed in a crash in Antelope. His best friends say they're so sad they won't have their right hand man by their side any longer.

"The whole area is congested with traffic a lot more now, and people do not pay attention," said Amber Mitchell.

The intersection near Walerga and Shandwick in Antelope is an area Amber Mitchell has been familiar with for years. However, the last thing she expected was for it to be the place where her husband's best friend would take his last breath.

"I woke him up and I told him exactly what had happened, and it was just numbing for him. There was nothing that he really could say," said Amber.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Porter was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by another car. For Adam Mitchell, the thought of his best man no longer next to him is gut wrenching.

"I just woke up in absolute disbelief. I've been pretty numb this whole time. It's really starting to catch up with me," said Adam.

The Mitchells got married in 2017 and of course, Porter was there as the best man. Both Adam and Porter were friends in high school and joined the Marines together. It made sense to the couple to have Porter there for one of their most important days.

"He played a huge part in it. He arranged for us to have the archway of the swords when we were walking down the aisle. After we got married, he took my husband down to San Diego for a surprise trip and got him some dress blues," said Amber.

While Porter is no longer here with them physically, the Mitchells say they're thankful for the memories.

"He didn't miss anything. So thank you for being present and being an amazing guy," said Amber.

Porter's family did not want to speak with ABC10 at this time. He is a father of three boys and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family following his funeral.

