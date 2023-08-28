x
Hospital trying to identify woman picked up at Antelope area gas station

Officials are trying find any friends or family who might be able to identify her.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Hospital officials are trying to find someone who might be able to identify a woman picked up at an Antelope area gas station.

According to Dignity Health, the woman was picked up on Aug. 7 by emergency services. She showed signs of slurred speech and was taken to Dignity Health Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael.

Anyone who knows the woman can call the hospital at (916) 537-5163 or (916) 537-5000.

She's described a white woman, possibly around 56 years old with brown eyes and grey hair. She stands around 5'5" and weighs around 80 pounds.

