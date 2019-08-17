EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The first string of Apple Hill ranches are gearing up for the start of their season.

Both High Hill Ranch and and Abel's Apple Acres will be the first growers to open up on August 17, with up to 50 ranches expected to open in later weeks.

The familiar tastes of apple donuts, fritters, pies, and apple cider shakes will be waiting for guests along with the wagon hayride tours and pony rides for the kids.

RELATED: Rob Carlmark's 5 tips for Apple Hill

Abel's Apple Acres will also adding gem-mining to their event line-up. People will be able to sift in the sluice to find rough gems and fossils.

With so many people expected to head toward the popular area, some new efforts are being taken to mitigate traffic.

Last year, an Apple Hill shuttle effort actually ended up hurting growers and guests more than helping.

"It [the shuttle] was a debacle, you guys," said Jerry Visman, owner of High Hill Ranch. "Took away half the traffic flow, we lost one lane of traffic. And I think everybody in Apple Hill was down 20 to 30 percent because of the traffic. People were just stuck in traffic for hours."

That shuttle won't be making a return this year; instead, the growers are implementing a series of traffic changes to improve flow in the area.

RELATED: Apple Hill farmers hurting from shuttle service, closure of Carson Road

High Hill in particular is adding a second entrance and more parking, while the Apple Growers Association worked with the county to find problem areas. Those areas will have CHP around to help alleviate congestion.

If you're heading to Apple Hill, live traffic conditions can be viewed on this Waze map below and printable map can be found here. A visitor's guide can also be found here.

WATCH ALSO: Rob Carlmark's important tips for Apple Hill